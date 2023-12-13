Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nuha Ruby Ra + Baba Ali

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2022 saw Nuha Ruby Ra release her new singles ‘My Voice’ and ‘Self Portraiture’ on Brace Yourself Records. The singles follow 2021’s ‘How To Move’ EP, released to critical acclaim cementing Nuha as one of the most exciting and provocative new acts in the c Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

