Top track

Sebastian Rochford & Kit Downes - Silver Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seb Rochford + Kit Downes

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sebastian Rochford & Kit Downes - Silver Light
Got a code?

About

Seb Rochford and Kit Downes present their latest collaboration, featuring work from their new album, A Short Diary.

Seb Rochford is a celebrated bandleader, drummer and percussionist. He studied at the Newcastle College of Music and originally started per Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.