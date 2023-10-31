Top track

In Verruf & Kobosil - Leid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

In Verruf and Overkast showcase

Kindergarten
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In Verruf & Kobosil - Leid
Got a code?

Event information

KINDERGARTEN PRES. IN VERRUF + OVERKAST SHOWCASE

IN VERRUF, la cui possibile traduzione e "in disgrazia", e un dj e producer con sede a Berlino 🇩🇪, che sta portando scompiglio nei club con il suo distintivo suond duro e bruciante.

E caratterizzato dal Read more

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

In Verruf

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.