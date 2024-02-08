Top track

Gen - No Rnb

Gen

Décadanse
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23

About

Gen émerge progressivement comme un des talents prometteurs de la nouvelle scène rap francophone.

Après avoir capté l'attention avec son EP Dog Day sorti l’été dernier, Gen enchaîne et confirme avec le percutant « Gennifer », un six titres musicalement de...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Pedro Booking
Lineup

Gen

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

