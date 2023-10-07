Top track

Whippet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conducta's Crib: Conducta + Sicaria

24 Kitchen Street
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whippet
Got a code?

Event information

Conducta touches down in Liverpool with special guest Sicaria

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Conducta

Venue

24 Kitchen Street

24 Kitchen St, Liverpool L1 0AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.