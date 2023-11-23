Top track

Sei acqua (feat. Calibro 35)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CALIBRO 35

Gorila
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sei acqua (feat. Calibro 35)
Got a code?

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Activo desde 2008, Calibro 35 goza de una reputación mundial como una de las bandas independientes más geniales del mundo. Durante sus quince años de carrera, fueron muestreados por el Dr. Dre en su álbum de Compton, Jay-Z, The Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

CALIBRO 35

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.