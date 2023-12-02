Top track

Ahl Iver - 7Am

WORK Presents: Ahl Iver, Milo Spykers, & Mea Inferno

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

WORK is proud to present TWO MASSIVE LA Debuts. Saturday, December 2nd, WORK Presents: Ahl Iver (LA Debut), Milo Spykers (LA Debut), and Mea Inferno!

Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

