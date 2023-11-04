Top track

SOLAR: House. Minimal. Edits w/ Tania Vulcano

Night Tales
Sat, 4 Nov, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Without Tania Vulcano - there would be no DC10 or Circoloco. The original resident of the global powerhouse. It is an honour to welcome her to our Hackney hideout.

THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

Tania Vulcano

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

