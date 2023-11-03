DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cèpe Records fête ses 5 ans !

POPUP!
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour sa soirée d’anniversaire en partenariat avec la marque Volcom , le label Le Cèpe Records a l’immense honneur de vous convier au Pop up du label pour souffler ses 5 bougies.

Un mélange savamment dosé d’ingrédients suspects issus des bas-fonds se rel Read more

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Denys Rose, Double Cheese, Gurl

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.