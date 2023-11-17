Top track

Rüya

Citrus Clouds, Nisa, little bit

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse & Merry Go-Round Magazine

Lineup

Citrus Clouds, Nisa, Little Bit

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

