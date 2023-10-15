Top track

Melin Melyn

Kazimier Stockroom
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Melin Melyn at Kazimier Stockroom on 15th October 2023.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Melin Melyn

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Doors open7:30 pm

