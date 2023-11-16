DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spirit Award
Spirit Award is the moniker for Seattle-based singer/songwriter Daniel Lyon. The band's vision has always been to make something with intention, love, vulnerability, raw emotion, and authenticity that captures the human spirit.
The new album...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.