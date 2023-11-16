Top track

Pushing Forward

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spirit Award, Telehealth, Dead Senses

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pushing Forward
Got a code?

About

Spirit Award

Spirit Award is the moniker for Seattle-based singer/songwriter Daniel Lyon. The band's vision has always been to make something with intention, love, vulnerability, raw emotion, and authenticity that captures the human spirit.

The new album...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Telehealth, Spirit Award

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.