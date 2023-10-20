DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sammi Curr Lives!

The Kingsland
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The theatrical tribute to the cult horror slasher film "Trick Or Treat"!

This is an 18+ event

Armageddon Productions

Lineup

Crimson Mask, Sex Fixx

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

