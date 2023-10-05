DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Life and Death + special guests

Hope and Anchor Islington
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE LIFE AND DEATH return to London with their thrilling, emotional live show. Music for the lost, the hopeful and the brave of heart.

"The music from THE LIFE AND DEATH feels like a ceremony. These are punks with souls."

This is an 18+ event

The Life and Death

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

