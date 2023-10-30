DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elf Lyons's HOUSE OF HORRORS

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join the bloody funny Elf Lyons for an evening of ghouls, ghosts and gruesome tales of terror as we celebrate all things that go bump in the night. With some of the best and most horrifying clowns and comics from the alternative comedy scene, let's celebra Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Elf Lyons

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

