Taloula Live (Album Launch Party)

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30

About

Taloula

An independent singer, songwriter & producer. She always knew that her life would be all about music.

Her mother was a singer and often performed when she was pregnant with her therefore believes she was singing before she was born.

At 12 years

Presented by Global Soul.

Lineup

Taloula

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR

Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

