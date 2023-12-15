DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Social Records Society w/ Sophie Farrell & guests

Café 1001
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vinyl-led DJ community Social Records Society join us this December with a mad lineup - one for the vinyl heads, that's for sure. Sophie Farrell, Vandorta and Disco Fucks will all be taking to the booth - told you it was a good one. The DJs can be heard ac Read more

Presented by Cafe 1001

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.