DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA FLÈCHE D'OR FÊTE SES 3 ANS - J3
C’est avec une immense fierté que La Flèche d’Or vous annonce son festival de TROIS jours pour célébrer son TROISIÈME anniversaire ! Trois ans de célébration, de solidarité, d’amour, de révolte et de partage durant lesqu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.