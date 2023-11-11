Top track

David Bowie - Sound and Vision - 2017 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scared To Dance: Berlin Special

Loophole
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBerlin
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Bowie - Sound and Vision - 2017 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Scared To Dance is back at Loophole in Berlin!

Resident DJ Paul Richards is joined by Andre Jegodka from My Little Underground. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, The Cure, Alvvays, The Smiths, Wet Leg, Joy Division, Blondie, The Cure...

Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Paul Richards

Venue

Loophole

Boddinstraße 60
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.