Así me gusta a mí

El Sol
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“ASÍ ME GUSTA A MI”

4rd STOP-OTOÑO

VIERNES 27 DE OCTUBRE SALA SOL

Volvemos con el comienzo de temporada en este mes de octubre con la llegada del Otoño y con más ganas que nunca de hacerte bailar en ASÍ ME GUSTA A MÍ

En nuestro homenaje musical al mayo

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

DJ Adolf, Fer Xplosion, Wavesound

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

