Étoile e Star

ZONA K
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rita Frongia, drammaturga, attrice, regista, che da molti anni scrive per Claudio Morganti, presenta il dittico Étoile&Star, per i quali ha sentito il desiderio di lavorare con uno sguardo coreografico, coinvolgendo due interpreti con una lunga e articola*** Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
ZONA K

Via Spalato 11, 20124 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

