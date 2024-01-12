DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

REMY

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rémy est aujourd’hui considéré comme l’une des plus grandes révélations du rap français.

Le rappeur a débuté sous l’aile de Mac Tyer, grâce à ses textes sincères et son univers unique. Une performance remarquable lors du Planète Rap d’Hornet la Frappe, le Read more

Présenté par Play Two Live.

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.