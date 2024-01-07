DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pottervision

The Bill Murray
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £13.60
About

The Potter parody show is back with a brand new show, now celebrating the ridiculousness of the second Potter film. The Pottervision boys take you on a Ford Anglia ride through the Chamber of Secrets before recording a live podcast episode in the second ha Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

