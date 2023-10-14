DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tayrell (DJ Set)

POPUP!
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Tayrell est un duo de Mexico formé par les frères Miguel et Hugo Galicia, les deux DJs/multi-instrumentistes comme Tayrell produisent une variété de sons allant de la french house au chillwave avec des touches de RnB et de Soul, créant un son unique.

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

