Top track

School Of Fish

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Friday Residency -> Mixmaster Morris

Sheaf St.
Fri, 1 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

School Of Fish
Got a code?

About

THE FRIDAY RESIDENCY - Mixmaster Morris

🎶 Friday, 01/12: Downtown Science Presents: Mixmaster Morris🎶

Join us for a mesmerising evening of music, curated by the legendary Mixmaster Morris & Downtown Science. Immerse yourself in an eclectic blend across Read more

Presented by Sheaf St.

Lineup

Ruubos, Downtown Science, Mixmaster Morris

Venue

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.