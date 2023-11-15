Top track

Warmth Trance Reversal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yellow Eyes, Ruin Lust (Record Release)

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Warmth Trance Reversal
Got a code?

About

Catch a killer bill featuring black and death metal stalwarts Yellow Eyes, Ruin Lust, Goat Piss and Frog Myst—AND celebrate the latest release from Ruin Lust, Dissimulant

Barbarically pestilent yet compositionally deliberate, Dissimulant casts a bitte****** Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Yellow Eyes, Ruin Lust, Goat Piss

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.