MusicFest - Sunday Day Pass

Cole's Bar
Sun, 8 Oct, 3:30 pm
GigsChicago
$39.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LowLife 4-4:25P

New Ara 4:45-5:10P

LaJé 5:30-6:05P

Moyana Olivia 6:25-6:50P

YASMINE 7:05-7:25P

Akira Ræ 7:45-8:15P

DJ 8:15-9:15P

DERYK G 9:15-9:45P

Ivy Hollivana 10-10:20P

ORISUN 10:40-11:15P

MANSA 11:30P-12A

theMIND 12:15-12:45A

This is a 21+ Read more

Presented by MusicFest Chicago.

Cole's Bar

2338 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open3:30 pm

