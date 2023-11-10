DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gigante Derry

Siroco
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Después de llevar su directo por salas de varias ciudades y de participar en el Festival Gigante con una actuación por la que han recibido muy buenas críticas Gigante Derry se despide en Madrid de su último EP “¿Que hemos hecho mal?”. Una banda que paso a Read more

Organizado por Gigante Derry

Lineup

Gigante Derry

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.