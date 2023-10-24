DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DESERT DRONE

Club Congress
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, October 24th

Featuring: Lauren Sarah Hayes, Music For Connection, Skullfolk, Kage Krol

Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm

$12 Advance & Day of Show

This is a 21+ event

Hotel Congress

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

