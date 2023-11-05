Top track

Never Been to Berghain LIVE

LARK
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come one, come all to the final headliner show of the year by Berlin's Romantidote. Performing with a full live band and debuting new E.P. 'Never Been to Berghain', it will tightrope walk between a concert and cabaret show. Support will be provided by Swed Read more

Präsentiert von Pianola Music.

Lineup

The Romantidote, Malin Andersson, Lily Rieke Marty

Venue

LARK

Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

