DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come one, come all to the final headliner show of the year by Berlin's Romantidote. Performing with a full live band and debuting new E.P. 'Never Been to Berghain', it will tightrope walk between a concert and cabaret show. Support will be provided by Swed
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.