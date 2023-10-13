Top track

Arroz Con Cosas

El Diablo de Shanghai + Ku! + Camellos dj set

Siroco
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26

Arroz Con Cosas
About

Fiesta de presentación Candorro

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

El Diablo de Shanghai, Camellos, Ku!

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

