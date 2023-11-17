Top track

Let Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MeanRed presents Justin Jay in The Room

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Let Go
Got a code?

About

MeanRed brings Justin Jay to The Room on November 17th!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed

Lineup

Justin Jay

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.