Top track

Setaoc Mass - Binary

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laster Club II Anniversary: Adiel, Setaoc Mass & Roll Dann

The Bassement Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Setaoc Mass - Binary
Got a code?

About

Laster Club presents II ANNIVERSARY

ADIEL / SETAOC MASS / ROLL DANN

1 copa incluida hasta las 01.30 / 1 drink included till 01.30.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por The Bassement Dreams Factory S.L..

Lineup

Adiel, Setaoc Mass, Roll Dann

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.