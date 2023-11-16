Top track

JoeJas - Nomad

Llama & Friends Vol. 6: JoeJas, Retropxssy, Paris Yves & more

The George Tavern
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

-

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Fat Llama

Lineup

Retro Pxssy, JoeJas

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

