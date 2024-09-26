Top track

China White III

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

He Is Legend

1720
Thu, 26 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

China White III
Got a code?

About

I AM HOLLYWOOD 20 YEARS OF MADNESS

This is an all ages event
Presented by 1720.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Seafloor Cinema, Codeseven, He Is Legend

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.