Pride...For The Lovers

131 McCormack Street
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
About

Welcome to Pride...For The Lovers, a warehouse situation by queer people for queer people, their friends and admirers, with multiple rooms, sounds, and feelings to explore.

Featuring special guests SHAUN J WRIGHT - jacking that underground Chicago sound -...

This is an 19+ event
For The Lovers
Venue

131 McCormack Street

131 Mccormack Street, Toronto, Ontario M6N 1X8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

