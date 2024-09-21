Top track

FISHER | Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
DJEl Paso
From $78.99

About

Join us on Saturday, September 21st as FISHER takes over the streets of Downtown El Paso!

#FISHERelpaso

All ages
Presented by J&K Present.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fisher

Venue

Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

