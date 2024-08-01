Top track

F.C.P.R.E.M.I.X.

The Fall of Troy

CHALK
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £28.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Fall of Troy is a musical force that has been pushing the boundaries of math rock since their formation in 2002. Hailing from Mukilteo, Washington, the band first made waves with their 2005 album "Doppelgänger", which showcased their signature blend of...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.

Lineup

Kaonashi, Hail the Sun, The Fall of Troy

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

