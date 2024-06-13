Top track

Fredo Bang & Kevin Gates - Ring Ring

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fredo Bang - Yes, I'm Sad Tour at Zydeco 6/13

Zydeco
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
$31.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fredo Bang & Kevin Gates - Ring Ring
Got a code?

About

Fredo Bang

Yes, I’m Sad Tour

w/ Kuttem Reese, FL Dusa, Yolo Ru, Brimboy TB, How D Black Do That

Thursday, June 13th 2024

Zydeco

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

18+

Brought to you by Reaction Presents & Bowe Inc.

18+
Reaction Presents & Bowe Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Fredo Bang, Kuttem Reese, FL Dusa and 2 more

Venue

Zydeco

2001 15th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.