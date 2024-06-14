DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

15 Years of Wheel & Deal Records : London

XOYO
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In celebration of 15 Years of N-Type’s Wheel & Deal Record label, a special series of events will be taking place worldwide in 2024. The party kicks off in London, at the world class XOYO, on Friday 14th June with a stellar line up of friends and family. E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

