DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant groove as we join Barcelona's OFFWEEK on June 15th in collaboration with Underground Rebels!
The Deeperfect family is fueled by our passion for music and our commitment to spreading good vibes, and that's exact...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.