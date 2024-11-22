Top track

Boogie On Reggae Woman Instrumental (feat. Greg Howe)

GREG HOWE

The Underworld
Fri, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
£35.23

About

Renowned guitarist Greg Howe is set to embark on his highly anticipated 2024 European tour, "Lost and Found," promising an electrifying blend of new tracks from his upcoming studio album with the same title alongside timeless fan-favorites. Joining Howe on...

Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

Greg Howe

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

