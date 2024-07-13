DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

sound.wav: a boat party powered by Elsewhere & Eavesdrop (SOLD OUT)

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 13 Jul, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
$57.89
PLEASE NOTE TIMING: Boarding @ 12pm | Sailing from 1pm to 5pm - all ticket holders must arrive at 12pm, late arrivals not accepted.

ADDRESS: Circle Line NYC - Pier 83 – West 42nd Street & 12th...

This is an 21+ event
Elsewhere x Eavesdrop
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open12:00 pm

