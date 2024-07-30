Top track

Speedy Ortiz - All Red

WXPN Welcomes: Speedy Ortiz

MilkBoy
Tue, 30 Jul, 8:00 pm
$24.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WXPN Welcomes:

Speedy Ortiz with Grocer & Queen Rat at MilkBoy

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

7 PM Doors | 8 PM

Show 21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all th...

This is a 21+ event.
WXPN Welcomes:
$
Lineup

Speedy Ortiz, Grocer, Rat Queen

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

