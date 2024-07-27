DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Puccini 100

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 27 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsOira
From €27.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PRIMA ESECUZIONE ASSOLUTA

Celebriamo il centenario dalla morte di Giacomo Puccini con una nuova produzione immersiva che abbraccia tutte le arti. Ospiti d’onore la compagnia di danza terra aria ResExtensa. 

Regia di Raffaello Fusari 

Coreografie di ResE...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
1200 capacity

