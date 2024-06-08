DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kat Hasty + Maggie Antone: The Lonestars & Lovers Tour

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kat Hasty + Maggie Antone: The Lonestars & Lovers Tour live at Eddie's Attic!

Kat Hasty

As a child, before she knew how to put words on paper, Kat Hasty was singing and writing music. Born and raised in West Texas, her upbringing pours through her songwr...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.