Carlton Jumel Smith

DROM
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
$29.36

About

On Friday, May 31, 2024 Carlton brings his brand of energy into DROM for an evening of James Brown classics and a funky good time. So be sure to get your tickets ahead of time and come get on the good foot with Carlton Jumel Smith at DROM located at 85 Ave...

This is a 21+ event. Minors can be accompanied by a parent.
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

