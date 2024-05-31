DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Friday, May 31, 2024 Carlton brings his brand of energy into DROM for an evening of James Brown classics and a funky good time. So be sure to get your tickets ahead of time and come get on the good foot with Carlton Jumel Smith at DROM located at 85 Ave...
