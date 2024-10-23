Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!

BODEGA

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Punk cultural commentators BODEGA’s new album sees them carve a new future from fuzz-soaked, consumerism-skewering shards of their past.

BODEGA have reinterpreted Our Brand Could Be Yr Life for 2024....

14 + Under 18s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Simple Things & Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

