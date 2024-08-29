DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Killer Mike

Bataclan
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tout juste auréolé de 3 Grammy Awards en solo cette année (meilleure chanson rap, meilleure performance rap et meilleur album ‘’Michael’’), Killer Mike, le fondateur du groupe de hip-hop américain Run The Jewels, annonce un concert exceptionnel à Paris au...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Killer Mike

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

