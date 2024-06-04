Top track

Scratchcard Lanyard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dry Cleaning + New Candys / FSLS24

Cortile del Castello Estense
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€31.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scratchcard Lanyard
Got a code?

About

I Dry Cleaning portano il loro post-punk all'interno del Cortile del Castello Estense durante il Festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle, martedì 4 giugno 2024.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Dry Cleaning, New Candys

Venue

Cortile del Castello Estense

Largo Castello 1, 44121 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.